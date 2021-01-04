Steelers vs Browns: 3 early causes for concern in the playoffs

It’s time for round three of Steelers versus Browns. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns split the regular-season series thanks in large part to Pittsburgh having nothing to play for in Week 17. In Week 6, Pittsburgh blew out the Browns in Pittsburgh 38-7.

But this is not the time for the Steelers to relax. The Steelers are back in the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and they do not want to be one and done.

Looking ahead at this week’s game here is what we are worried about against the Browns.

Taking the Browns for granted

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers nearly beat the Browns in Cleveland last week with reserves at multiple starting spots. But the Steelers cannot let this go to their heads. The Browns are a talented football team and have shown they can beat any team, or be beaten by any team in a given week. Focus and energy will be key and not looking past Cleveland will be the key.

Another week of COVID-19 tension

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Every week teams just have to sit back and pray they aren't overrun with positive COVID-19 cases and contract tracing issues. The Steelers already have two starters, cornerback Joe Haden and tight end Eric Ebron on the list, this team cannot afford any more losses. But it's just the tension of dealing with the protocols and potential breaches that can create the biggest issues.

Which Steelers team will show up?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Over the course of 16 games, we have seen a variety of versions of the Steelers, especially on offense. I will always worry about which version of the Steelers offense I will see. I'm hoping to see the group from the second half against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago and not the offense from the 12ish quarters before that.