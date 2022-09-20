Steelers vs Browns: 3 big concerns for Pittsburgh this week

This week the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in their second division game of the season. Here are the big worries for the Steelers this week.

No time for corrections

Playing on a short week is bad enough but playing on a short week after a loss is even worse. The Steelers have to try to make some adjustments on the fly to correct the offense and you can’t expect great results.

Containing Myles Garrett

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Browns won’t have Jadeveon Clowny on Thursday but the Steelers offensive line is still going to have its work cut out for itself trying to slow down Myles Garrett. Chuks Okorafor has played well but Dan Moore is going to need some help on the left side.

Slowing down the Browns run game

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Down the stretch on Sunday, the Steelers run defense got gashed by the Patriots. This week Pittsburgh has to try to slow down a much better Cleveland run game powered by Nick Chubb.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire