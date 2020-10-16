Steelers vs Browns: 2 Pittsburgh starters OUT this week





This Sunday is the biggest game of the season so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, they will have to find a way to beat the Cleveland Browns without two key starters.

According to the Steelers game status report, guard David DeCastro and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are both OUT for this week’s game.

DeCastro’s absence means rookie Kevin Dotson will get his second start of the season. Dotson is a powerful run blocker and while he lacks the skill set of DeCastro, the offense has shown to be highly productive with him in the lineup.

As for Johnson his absence opens the door for another big week from rookie Chase Claypool. Claypool had a breakout performance last week with 116 yards of offense and four total touchdowns. The Steelers haven’t been shy about running four and five wide receiver sets this season so look for more reps from James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud as well.

Related