Steelers vs Broncos: Wednesday practice report
The Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work on Wednesday. Here are the updates from the Wednesday practice report, per the team.
QB Ben Roethlisberger-DNP
Roethlisberger is currently dealing with both a hip and a pec injury.
WR Chase Claypool-Limited
Chase Claypool missed last week’s game and remains limited with a hamstring injury.
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster-Limited
Despite playing last week, Smith-Schuster continues to be limited with a rib injury.
CB Cameron Sutton-DNP
Sutton missed Wednesday practice while he deals with a groin injury.
G Trai Turner-Limited
Starting right guard Trai Turner was limited on Wednesday with what the team called an illness.
G Kevin Dotson-DNP
Starting left guard Kevin Dotson missed Wednesday practice with a hip injury.
DT Carlos Davis-DNP
Reserve defensive tackle Carlos Davis continues to miss practice with the knee injury that has kept him out of the last two games.
OT Chuks Okorafor-Full
No official work if starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor is out of the concussion protocol but it’s encouraging he was a full practice participant on Wednesday.
G Rashaad Coward-Ankle
Reserve guard Rashaad Coward was limited with an ankle injury.
DL Cam Heyward-Limited
Star defensive lineman Cam Heyward was limited on Wednesday with a neck injury.
