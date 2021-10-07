Steelers vs Broncos: Wednesday practice report

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work on Wednesday. Here are the updates from the Wednesday practice report, per the team.

QB Ben Roethlisberger-DNP

Roethlisberger is currently dealing with both a hip and a pec injury.

WR Chase Claypool-Limited

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Chase Claypool missed last week’s game and remains limited with a hamstring injury.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster-Limited

Despite playing last week, Smith-Schuster continues to be limited with a rib injury.

CB Cameron Sutton-DNP

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Sutton missed Wednesday practice while he deals with a groin injury.

G Trai Turner-Limited

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Starting right guard Trai Turner was limited on Wednesday with what the team called an illness.

G Kevin Dotson-DNP

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Starting left guard Kevin Dotson missed Wednesday practice with a hip injury.

DT Carlos Davis-DNP

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Reserve defensive tackle Carlos Davis continues to miss practice with the knee injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

OT Chuks Okorafor-Full

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

No official work if starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor is out of the concussion protocol but it’s encouraging he was a full practice participant on Wednesday.

G Rashaad Coward-Ankle

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Reserve guard Rashaad Coward was limited with an ankle injury.

DL Cam Heyward-Limited

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Star defensive lineman Cam Heyward was limited on Wednesday with a neck injury.

