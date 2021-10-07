Steelers vs Broncos: Wednesday practice report

In this article:

The Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work on Wednesday. Here are the updates from the Wednesday practice report, per the team.

QB Ben Roethlisberger-DNP

Roethlisberger is currently dealing with both a hip and a pec injury.

WR Chase Claypool-Limited

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Chase Claypool missed last week’s game and remains limited with a hamstring injury.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster-Limited

Despite playing last week, Smith-Schuster continues to be limited with a rib injury.

CB Cameron Sutton-DNP

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Sutton missed Wednesday practice while he deals with a groin injury.

G Trai Turner-Limited

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Starting right guard Trai Turner was limited on Wednesday with what the team called an illness.

G Kevin Dotson-DNP

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Starting left guard Kevin Dotson missed Wednesday practice with a hip injury.

DT Carlos Davis-DNP

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Reserve defensive tackle Carlos Davis continues to miss practice with the knee injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

OT Chuks Okorafor-Full

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

No official work if starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor is out of the concussion protocol but it’s encouraging he was a full practice participant on Wednesday.

G Rashaad Coward-Ankle

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Reserve guard Rashaad Coward was limited with an ankle injury.

DL Cam Heyward-Limited

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Star defensive lineman Cam Heyward was limited on Wednesday with a neck injury.

