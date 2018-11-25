Steelers vs. Broncos live stream: Watch NFL Week 12 game online originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Denver Broncos host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a game that could have a huge impact on the AFC playoff picture.

The Steelers enter Week 12 of the 2018 NFL season with a 7-2-1 record, which puts them in the No. 2 seed spot, just ahead of the New England Patriots and Houston Texans (both are 7-3). Denver is a tough place to play, though, given the mile-high altitude and the talented Broncos defense.

Here's how and when to watch Steelers vs. Broncos online.

READ MORE: Three Week 12 games Patriots fans should watch/monitor>>

When: Sunday, Nov. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access





Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.