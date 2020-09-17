Steelers vs Broncos: Expert picks lean heavily toward Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers got off to a fast start this season with a comfortable 26-16 win over the New York Giants. Now the Steelers get to come home and take on the 0-1 Denver Broncos with the hope of starting the season 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

The Broncos lost a heartbreaker last week against the Tennessee Titans 16-14 in a game they really should have won. The experts last week were all in on the Steelers beating the Giants and it’s much of the same this week.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 94% of NFL experts are taking the Steelers. NFL Pick Watch aggregates picks from all over the internet to make it easy to see which way the experts are leaning.

The Steelers and Broncos last played in 2018 with Denver coming out on top 24-17. The Broncos are 4-1 over the Steelers in their last five matchups.

