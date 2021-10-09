Steelers vs Broncos: Behind enemy lines with Broncos Wire

It’s time for our weekly Q&A and this week we sat down with Broncos Wire editor Jon Heath. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday hoping to snap their three-game losing streak. Let’s get the inside scoop on the Broncos.

Who is playing quarterback for Denver this weekend?

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared from concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game. After sitting out Wednesday, he did return on a limited basis later in the week, so he does seem to be trending in the right direction. You never know with concussions, though. If Bridgewater is not cleared to play, Drew Lock will get his first start of the 2021 season.

Was the absence of Teddy Bridgewater all that went wrong last week?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not all that went wrong, but it was a big factor. Denver’s play calling was questionable (they seemingly abandoned the run for no good reason) and two young guards were filling in for injured starters. Lock’s poor performance capped and overall dismal day for the offense. If Lock starts this weekend, Pittsburgh’s defense should be able to frustrate the Broncos’ offense.

Is there a positional unit on the Broncos you are concerned about this week?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

I apologize for beating a dead horse, but it’s QB. The offensive line should be back to normal this week with Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow returning from injuries and the defense honestly didn’t play that poorly against the Ravens besides a few hiccups that seem to be Baltimore-specific struggles. The Broncos are a little thin at wide receiver, but with a strong running back duo, Denver shouldn’t need to rely on the WRs to carry the offense. But if Lock starts, Broncos fans should be concerned about the offense’s ability to move the ball.

Who is a player in the Broncos that Steelers fans need to know about?

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Story continues

Malik Reed is a sleeper to watch for. While filling in for an injured Von Miller last year, he led the team in sacks. This year, he’s filling in for an injured Bradley Chubb. Miller is the big name, of course, but Reed is also a productive pass rusher who will aim to harass Big Ben.

What is your prediction for this week?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Am I allowed to give two predictions? With Bridgewater, I think the Broncos can squeak out a boring, defensive win, something like 20-13. If Lock starts, I believe the Steelers’ defense could take over the game, with Pittsburgh winning 17-10. I truly believe this game will come down to Denver’s QB situation.

1

1