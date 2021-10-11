Steelers vs Broncos: 5 takeaways from the Steelers snap counts

Now that the dust has settled on the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Denver Broncos we decided to dig into the snap counts. Here are our five big takeaways from this week’s numbers.

Arthur Maulet handling the slot

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

With Cameron Sutton out of the game, Arthur Maulet took over the bulk of the slot cornerback duties playing 75 perfect of the defensive snaps and rookie Tre Norwood only playing 37 percent of snaps.

Distribution of labor at tight end

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Steelers are taking a tight end by committee approach judging by these numbers. Pat Freiermuth played 32 snaps, Eric Ebron playing 25 snaps and Zach Gentry playing 22. Gentry is especially interesting as he was often the only tight end on the field. His run blocking gives him a leg up on Ebron and with the Steelers emphasizing the run, could mean an increased role.

Derek Watt on offense might be a thing

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

OK, so Derek Watt only played nine snaps on Sunday but figuring in the rash of injuries the Steelers have at wide receiver, this could be a sample of what will continue to be an increased role in a more run-focused offense.

Joe Schobert on the field a lot for what?

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

I was honestly surprised to see that inside linebacker Joe Schobert played 82 percent of the defensive snaps on Sunday. When the Steelers traded for Schobert I really expected to see him popping up on highlights and loading the boxscore.

Defensive line an afterthought

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers definitely took the approach of getting the best 11 guys on the field at any given time on Sunday. This was true even if it meant not playing traditional defensive linemen in a significant role. Cam Heyward played 75 percent of the defensive snaps but no other defensive lineman played more than 58 percent.

