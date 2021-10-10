Steelers vs Broncos: 4 takeaways from the big win

The Pittsburgh Steelers took the last three weeks to heart and came out and looked like a completely different team on Sunday. Pittsburgh came out hot and held off the Denver Broncos to win 27-19. Here are our big takeaways from the win.

The offensive line stepped up

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

This was easily the best game this offensive line has played all season. That includes the Week One win over the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers found its run game, rushing for 146 yards and nearly 4.2 yards per carry. Ben Roethlisberger still took some hits but overall this effort is to be applauded.

Najee Harris breaks out

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to the play of the offensive line, Najee Harris was able to have a huge game. Harris cracked 100 yards rushing for the first time in his career and the first time a Steelers back has broken the 100-yard mark since Week Six of last season.

Why did the defense falter late?

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

One mystery to unravel is why the Steelers defense started to ease up in the second half. After slamming the door on the Broncos offense in the first half, the defense let them come almost all the way back. This is largely a depth issue and fatigue building up on the team’s top players.

So is Ben Roethlisberger cooked or not?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Roethlisberger had his best game of the season on Sunday. It wasn’t a perfect game by any means but no interceptions, two passing touchdowns and a 120.9 quarterback rating is not what you expect from a guy who is done. The addition of a run game is going to help Big Ben so much and we saw it this week.

