Steelers vs Broncos: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome a very talented Denver Broncos team to Heinz Field in hopes of snapping their three-game losing streak. Here are the Steelers keys to victory this week.

Continue to build on the run game

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, the run game showed some signs of life. This week the Steelers coaches and players have to come back to that and continue to build on the momentum from that game. The offensive line is still struggling in pass protection but looked better blocking for Najee Harris.

Cut down on mistakes

The Steelers haven’t played a clean game since Week One and it’s no coincidence it is the only game they won. Cutting down on penalties and turnovers is a must and keeps from giving Denver short fields and easy opportunities.

Stop the Broncos run game

All the talk this week has been about the Broncos getting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater back. But Pittsburgh cannot focus too hard on Bridgewater and ignore the fact Denver has two very talented running backs. Possession downs will be key and when Denver needs to move the sticks, they have the horses to do it and Pittsburgh’s patchwork defensive front has to take care of their business this week.

