Steelers vs Bills: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. The Steelers have lost three games in a row and have now turned to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to take on the Buffalo Bills. This is a real David and Goliath story with the Steelers’ season hanging in the balance.

Here is everything you need so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Game information:

Game Day: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park, BY

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Weather: Temps in the 50s and cloudy

Announcers: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL+ and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week's game.

