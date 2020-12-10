Steelers vs Bills Thursday injury update a mix of good and bad news

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their preparations for Sunday night’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills as they look to get back on track after the embarrassing 23-17 loss to the Washington Football Team last week.

Pittsburgh put out its Thursday practice report and a few notes really stood out. Here is the full report:

CB Joe Haden (concussion) DNP

LB Robert Spillane (knee) DNP

WR Chase Claypool (illness) DNP

The fact that Haden and Spillane didn’t practice is no surprise. It’s highly unlikely either plays on Sunday. But to see Claypool missing practice with an illness on the same day the team puts linebacker Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is disconcerting.

The good news is cornerback Steven Nelson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury was a full participant. The same goes for kicker Chris Boswell who was a full participant after missing last week with a hip injury.

