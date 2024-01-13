Steelers vs Bills: Takeaways from the reschedule

On Saturday, just a day ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers playoff showdown against the Buffalo Bills, the decision was made to reschedule the game for Monday afternoon, citing fan safety ahead of a massive snowstorm headed in.

Here are our big takeaways from the rescheduled game.

The Steelers gameplan won't change

Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

We will talk more about the weather but regardless of what is happening, the Steelers are still going to want to establish the run, hold onto the football and keep Bills quarterback Josh Allen off the field in at all possible.

Will the weather help the Bills?

Dec 15, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) brings down Buffalo Billsquarterback Josh Allen (17) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Bills won 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The weather forecast for Monday doesn’t seem like it’s going to be significantly different other than two big factors. There won’t be the heavy snow during the game they are expecting Sunday afternoon and the wind will be less. What was a steady wind on Sunday is forecasted to be the gusts on Monday. These two factors alone would open up the passing game much more, even if it is colder.

An unnecessary distraction

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 07: ide receiver George Pickens (14) of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first half against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on December 07, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

If there is anything that this delay could potentially do is to get in the heads of the Steelers players. Fans all over the internet are talking gloom and doom already for this game and the fate of the Steelers. If even a few players jump into that mentality, it could wreck the Steelers shot at finally winning a playoff game.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire