Steelers vs Bills: Ranking the most important players this week

Despite being a huge underdog this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are more than capable of beating the Buffalo Bills. They proved it last season when they went into Buffalo and beat the Bills 23-16 on the opening weekend. But if they are going to pull off the huge upset, like they did this season against the Cincinnati Bengals, here are the most important guys on the team to get that done.

1-QB Kenny Pickett

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Too obvious? Maybe but Pickett is getting thrown right into an active volcano in his first NFL start. Pickett came off the bench last week and played with energy and an edge. He has to come back this week with time to prepare and do more of the same with an eye on taking better care of the football.

2-LB Myles Jack

(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

The leading rusher for the Bills is quarterback Josh Allen. The guy who will be assigned to spy Allen and mirror him wherever he goes should be Myles Jack. If Jack cannot keep Allen contained it could be a long day for the Pittsburgh defense.

3-DT Cam Heyward

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers need their leader and best healthy player to step up. With linebacker T.J. Watt still out, the burden of being the rallying point for this defense now has to be Cam Heyward. Making some plays and energizing the rest of a unit that seems lost.

4-RT Chuks Okorafor

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The task of slowing down Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau will fall on right tackle Chuks Okorafor. Rousseau has four sacks on the season to lead the team and Okorafor needs to keep him in check to help out his rookie quarterback.

5-WR George Pickens

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

It didn’t take long for the chemistry between Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens to show itself. Pickens already has four catches of 20 yards or more downfield and could be a matchup nightmare in the slot.

6-CB Levi Wallace

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Who is going to cover Stefon Diggs? With all three of the Steelers cornerbacks dinged up, it is going to be interesting to see who is even on the field Sunday. But we are hopeful Levi Wallace plays because he’s the team’s best bet to try and slow Diggs down.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire