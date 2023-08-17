Steelers vs Bills preseason: HC Mike Tomlin rules out 3 for this week

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills this week in the team’s second preseason game, every player who is healthy will play. But according to head coach Mike Tomlin, there are three players who for certain will not play this week due to injuries.

Those three players are defensive back Tre Norwood, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and offensive lineman Nate Herbig. No official word from the Steelers about how much they plan to play their starters this week.

Ogunjobi is projected to start on the defensive line while Norwood and Herbig are key reserves for their respective units. The absence of Ogunjobi should allow guys like Armon Watts and Isaiahh some additional reps down the wire. If he is healthy, we hope to see rookie defensive tackle Keanu Benton in the starting lineup this week.

With Norwood out, we should get more of Kenny Robinson, who has been strong in training camp. Herbig’s absence means Kendrick Green should have a solid chance to play a significant number of snaps as tries to hold onto a spot on the roster. But we suspect rookie Spencer Anderson will steal the show again.

