Steelers vs Bills preseason: 6 position battles to watch this week

Week One of the preseason went well for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week after traveling to Tampa Bay, the Steelers come back home to take on the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers have multiple position battles heating up and here are the six to watch this week.

Left tackle

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

Last week, starter Dan Moore Jr. played a single series before sitting down and letting rookie Broderick Jones play the rest of the game. This week we expect to see more of Moore this time around with all of the starters playing longer.

Backup center

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Spencer Anderson had a very strong NFL debut and with another strong game could supplant Kendrick Green as the team’s primary backup center to Mason Cole.

Inside linebacker

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh has a group of inside linebackers fighting for two starting spots and right now the top of the list is Kwon Alexander. Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts need big performances against the Bills to keep pace.

Strong safety

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

We aren’t even sure who is playing yet but we do hope Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal can both play and Pittsburgh can get closer to sorting out the safety rotation.

Boundary cornerback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Joey Porter Jr. will make his NFL debut this week and that might be enough to supplant Levi Wallace as the starting cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson.

Punter

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week, Braden Mann handled the punting duties and did a great job. This week we expect Pressley Harvin III to take back his starting spot and we will see if he can be more consistent with his punts.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire