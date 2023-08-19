Steelers vs Bills preseason: 1 bold prediction for each positional unit this week

It is time for the all-important second preseason game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the past it was always the third game where head coach Mike Tomlin would play his starters for the biggest chunk of the game and typically the only preseason game where you saw quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The change by the league to drop one preseason game has flipped the philosophy so this week we are looking forward to a heavy dose of all the Steelers starters including quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris.

Here is one bold (or maybe not so bold) prediction about each of the Steelers positional units this week.

Quarterback

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kenny Pickett scores two touchdowns, both through the air during his time on the field. Pickett knows he has to score more this season and he shows it on Saturday night.

Running back

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Najee Harris plays less than the rest of the starters on offense. It has felt throughout training camp that Tomlin is holding him back for the season and that continues on Saturday night.

Wide receivers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This week Diontae Johnson will lead the team in catches and receiving yards. Johnson has quietly had a very strong training camp and is the best all-around receiver on the team.

Tight ends

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

For maybe the first time in the entire offseason, Broderick Jones will definitely outplay Dan Moore Jr. and make some real headway toward winning the starting left tackle job.

Defensive line

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

With Larry Ogunjobi out, we are predicting a big performance out of Armon Watts in his absence. In fact, he is the defensive lineman everyone will be talking about on Sunday.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

This will be a quiet week for this group with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith coming away with no sacks. But rookie Nick Herbig will find his way into the backfield and get another preseason takedown.

Inside linebacker

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Last week was Kwon Alexander’s time to shine and this week we predict Elandon Roberts steps up and has a big game to lead the team in tackles.

Cornerback

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie debut of cornerback Joey Porter jr. includes Porter getting his first NFL interception.

Safety

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

This week the Steelers don’t get their best out of the safeties this week. With injuries for much of training camp, we expect to see struggles from Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee.

Special teams

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

All the starters play and this is the best unit in the game. Chris Boswell is automatic on his kicks, Pressley Harvin III booms some punts and the return and coverage teams dominate.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire