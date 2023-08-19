Steelers vs Bills: Pittsburgh strikes first with Jaylen Warren TD

It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to get on the scoreboard against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh marched the football down the field on its opening drive and capped with an impressive 62-yard touchdown run by running back Jaylen Warren.

Warren is currently listed as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart but more plays like that and it will be tough for the Steelers to keep him off the field. Warren brings a type of explosion that Najee Harris can’t and Warren has proven he’s capable of being more than just a gadget back.

On the opening drive, the Steelers went 86 yards in just six plays and only took 2:37 off the play clock.

