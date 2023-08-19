Steelers vs Bills: Pittsburgh starting offense out after 2 drives

When you come out and score two big touchdowns on two drives, you get the rest of the night off. That’s what happened for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh came out on its opening drive and scored on a 62-yard rush by running back Jaylen Warren with the full drive going 86 yards in just 2:37.

On the second offensive drive, the Steelers offense took advantage of a 52-yard punt return by wide receiver Calvin Austin III. On the first play of the drive, quarterback Kenny Pickett connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 25-yard touchdown.

The Bills announced they plan to play their starters for the entire first quarter and half of the second quarter. We wondered if the Steelers would follow suit and play the starters more or perhaps pull back earlier. Obviously, it was the latter and the Steelers backups will get some important reps against the Bills starters.

