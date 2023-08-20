Steelers vs Bills: What we learned from Pittsburgh’s preseason win

In Week Two of the preseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium 27-15 thanks to that explosive offense, a stifling defense and exceptional special teams.

Pittsburgh is still sorting out multiple starting spots on the roster as well as some vital depth as well. The Steelers now head to Atlanta on a short week to take on the Falcons in the team’s final warmup before the start of the regular season.

There was a lot to unpack after this game. Here are the big things we learned from this week’s game that the team can either build on or improve on against the Falcons.

Kenny Pickett is ready

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The level of understanding of the offense and confidence quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown is absolutely remarkable. Physically, Pickett looked sharp but it’s his decisions and processing speed that really stands out.

Wide receiver is going to be a week-to-week situation

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

With Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III all in the mix, sorting out who will be the top target on any given week is going to be a challenge. It’s a great problem to have unless you are a fantasy football owner.

Nothing set along the defensive line

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Other than the fact that we know Cam Heyward will be one starter, it still feels like the other two starters and the rotation is still very much up in the air. Not having Larry Ogunjobi impacted that this week but we still aren’t sure how this group will shake out.

The running back position is fascinating

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

At this point, we aren’t sure what to make of the running back depth chart. Najee Harris didn’t do much on Saturday but we could assume this is just because the coaches are saving him for the regular season. But Jaylen Warren is making some big plays, making the most of his reps and even Anthony McFarland Jr. is churning out yards and locking up the No. 3 RB spot.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire