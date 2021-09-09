Steelers vs. Bills injury update: Good and bad news from Pittsburgh

Good news or bad news: Which do you want to first?

I’ll start with the bad. The big injury news out of Pittsburgh Steelers practice on Thursday had to do with Alex Highsmith. The groin injury that limited him on Wednesday kept him out today. The severity of the injury is unknown, but it could keep the second-year linebacker out of the lineup on Sunday versus the Buffalo Bills.

Now for the good news. Tyson Alualu (elbow) and Kendrick Green (thumb), who did not fully practice on Wednesday, were a full go today.

The Steelers practice for a final time in Pittsburgh tomorrow before they head to Buffalo on Saturday.

