Steelers vs Bills: What to expect when the Steelers are on offense

On Sunday in Buffalo, the Kenny Pickett era begins for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett gets his first NFL start and the Steelers will get a first look at the future of the franchise. This week the Steelers take on a stout but injured Buffalo Bills defense and here’s what we expect to see.

Continued improvement by the offensive line

After two rough outings, the Steelers offensive line has shown steady improvement over the past two weeks. We expect that to continue this week as this group continues to come together not only in pass protection where they are among the best in the league but as a run-blocking group.

Kenny Pickett on the move

It’s impossible not to root for Kenny Pickett and his aggressive nature. This week, look for Pickett to really take advantage of an aggressive Bills defense and use his legs more this week.

The George Pickens show

Last week we got just a taste of how good rookie wide receiver George Pickens can be. We also say that Pickett loves getting him the football. Look for more highlight-reel types of plays this week and another 100-yard receiving game.

A renewed interest in the run game

With Pickett getting his first start, we look for offensive coordinator Matt Canada to place a heavy emphasis on establishing the run game with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Obviously, if the score gets out of hand, the run game might go out the window.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire