Steelers vs Bills: Big causes for concern this week

Over the course of the last three weeks, we have all watched the Pittsburgh Steelers season unravel to a point where they might not be any saving it. This problem is made worse by the four-game stretch facing this team before the bye week. First up are the Buffalo Bills who currently sit at 3-1 and look better than last year. Pittsburgh is 1-3 and has to travel to Buffalo this week as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. Here’s what we are worried about this week.

The confidence of Kenny Pickett

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett gets his first NFL start on Sunday against the No. 1 pass defense and No. 3 rush defense in the league. Pickett added a spark last week to the offense but the Buffalo defense is on a completely different level and we don’t want to see this impact Pickett’s long-term development.

The defensive nosedive

If there was ever a time for the Steelers defense to step up, it is this week. But last week the team moved to 0-7 without linebacker T.J. Watt in the lineup and he will not be on the field on Sunday. The defensive collapse since his injury has been the most disappointing part of the three-game losing streak.

Have the players given up?

You have to wonder if the effort will be there for Pittsburgh. Three straight losses, going on the road against one of the best team’s in the NFL and a new rookie starting quarterback? If you ever expected a team to come out flat, this week could be it.

What would it mean if they won?

Let’s say the miracle of miracles happens and the Steelers find a way to get past Buffalo. What does that say about the team and the season? Maybe this is less of a concern and more of a question about how, if the team does find a way to beat the Bills, what went wrong the last three weeks?

