Steelers vs Bills: 6 unsung heroes in Pittsburgh’s upset win

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into Buffalo on Sunday and pulled off the upset against the Bills. You are going to hear plenty of talk about guys like linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cam Heyward but here are our six unsung heroes from the win.

TE Pat Freiermuth

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The rookie made his debut quietly with only one catch but he threw several key blocks you might not have noticed. His block late in the game to free up wide receiver Chase Claypool on his long run is the kind of thing that will keep him on the field.

OT Dan Moore Jr.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Overall, the Steelers offensive line was bad on Sunday. But one bright spot was rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. who continues to impress as a 2021 fourth-round pick. Moore was the highest-graded lineman on the team according to Pro Football Focus with a very good 71.8.

DL Isaiah Buggs

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

From the moment Isaiah Buggs was drafted I felt like Pittsburgh got a steal. On Sunday, with Stephon Tuitt out of the game, Buggs stepped up and was consistently a factor in not only slowing down the Buffalo run game but keeping pressure on Josh Allen.

LS Christian Kuntz

Pittsburgh Steelers Christian Kuntz (99) is seen during warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

New long snapper Christian Kuntz was on the field for three field goals, two extra points and five punts and every snap was perfect. This might not seem like a big deal but for a new player, Kuntz offered stability at the position in a huge game.

LB Ulysees Gilbert

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Story continues

Everyone is going to praise Ulysees Gilbert for his scoop and score on the blocked punt but go back to the opening kickoff. Bills return man Isaiah McKenzie got a 75-yard return but would have scored if not for the hustle of Gilbert to not give up on the play and chase him down from behind.

LB Miles Killebrew

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Speaking of that touchdown off the blocked punt, Gilbert gets the credit for the touchdown but it was linebacker Miles Killebrew who got in there and blocked that punt. He did a great job controlling his body to keep the ball in play and allow Gilbert to run it in.

1

1