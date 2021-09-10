Steelers vs Bills: 6 storylines in this week’s game

The 2021 NFL season is going to be an interesting one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming off of an AFC North championship, most experts aren’t giving Pittsburgh much of a chance for a repeat. There’s no break for the Steelers in the first week as they hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills. Here are the big storylines to watch this week.

2 rookies on the offensive line

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) snaps the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

When Ben Roethlisberger took a pay cut and decided to return for 2021, I doubt he envisioned an offensive line with four new starters and two of those being rookies. There is a ton of pressure on center Kendrick Green and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. to fill big shoes and they are going to get a trial by fire against a very talented and physical Buffalo defensive front.

2 rookie skill-position players

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Just like the offensive line, Pittsburgh is going to count on rookies at their skills positions as well. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is a luxury option as a red-zone target but all eyes are on running back Najee Harris and pressure is high on him to fix the rushing offense.

The rust on T.J. Watt

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

After an offseason of negotiations, the Steelers and linebacker T.J. Watt finally agreed on a contract extension and Watt is set to go for Sunday. But despite the superhuman attributes head coach Mike Tomlin wants to give Watt, rust is a concern. This is compounded when you consider he will be tasked with trying to stop Bills QB Josh Allen.

How to slow down Josh Allen

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Allen, he is the catalyst for the Bills offense and the focus of the Steelers defensive this week. I look for the Bills to have about an 80/20 pass to run split and with four new starters on defense, communication between the positional units will be key.

Stephon Diggs in the middle of the field

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

Historically, defending the middle of the field has been an issue for the Steelers. Opposing offenses have been quick to take advantage of that and this Sunday will be no different. The Bills have speed at the wide receiver position, led by Stephon Diggs and Pittsburgh must have a plan for how to slow those guys down in the middle of the field.

How bad will a loss hurt the Steelers?

Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports

If fans are being honest with themselves, they understand this game is going to be a monumental challenge. So if we play this forward and the Steelers do lose on Sunday, what will it mean long-term? The Steelers schedule is brutal and the AFC North is loaded. Should the Steelers lose this week, will there be a bounceback or can the team rebound and recover in the first half of the season before the even harder second half of the season kicks in?

