Steelers vs Bills: 6 Steelers we want to see more of this week

Week One of the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason was a great first glimpse at what looks to be an improved offense and the return of an elite defense. This week the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills and based on last week, here are six guys we want to see more of this week.

OL Spencer Anderson

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Last week, Spencer Anderson took reps at three different spots on the offensive line and played well. With Kendrick Green continuing to underperform and Nate Herbig injured, we want to see more of Anderson as he moves up the depth chart.

TE Darnell Washington

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We got to see rookie tight end Darnell Washington collapse the line of scrimmage on a couple of plays but this week we want to see him get involved in the passing game against Buffalo.

RB Najee Harris

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

With a game under their belts, we want to see Najee Harris out there running the football behind this new and improved offensive line.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Heyward is the key to the evolution of the Steelers offense into a more diverse and dynamic unit so he needs more than 12 snaps this week.

LB Elandon Roberts

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Kwon Alexander set the bar pretty high last week while Elandon Roberts played only three snaps. This week we want to see if Roberts can step up and do more than what Alexander did to keep this position battle going.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire