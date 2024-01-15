Steelers vs Bills: 4 bold predictions for this week’s game

It sounds as if the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills is going to happen in Buffalo on Monday afternoon no matter if the playing conditions are any better or not so it’s time for some bold predictions sure to go wrong for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Steelers top 200 yards on the ground

Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Since the ongoing winter storm is going to make throwing the football nearly impossible, we predict running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren go off a sold snowy day with questionable field conditions.

Minkah Fitzpatrick goes off

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 08: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been waiting a month to get back on the field and he doesn’t let a single snap go to waste. Double-digit tackles and at least one turnover for the best safety in the league.

Steelers D forces three turnovers

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) defending during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Bills quarterback Josh Allen can be a little careless with the football and we expect him to try and force a few throws despite the bad weather and Pittsburgh will capitalize. Let’s go with one of those turnovers being a strip sack by EDGE Nick Herbig.

Yes, we are calling for the upset

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 06: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There’s something, maybe it’s the postponement, maybe it’s the level of disrespect the Steelers have gotten by the media this week but we are calling for head coach Mike Tomlin to have his team ready to go and they pull off the biggest upset of the playoffs so far.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire