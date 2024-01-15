Steelers vs Bills: 4 bold predictions for this week’s game
It sounds as if the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills is going to happen in Buffalo on Monday afternoon no matter if the playing conditions are any better or not so it’s time for some bold predictions sure to go wrong for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Steelers top 200 yards on the ground
Since the ongoing winter storm is going to make throwing the football nearly impossible, we predict running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren go off a sold snowy day with questionable field conditions.
Minkah Fitzpatrick goes off
Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been waiting a month to get back on the field and he doesn’t let a single snap go to waste. Double-digit tackles and at least one turnover for the best safety in the league.
Steelers D forces three turnovers
Bills quarterback Josh Allen can be a little careless with the football and we expect him to try and force a few throws despite the bad weather and Pittsburgh will capitalize. Let’s go with one of those turnovers being a strip sack by EDGE Nick Herbig.
Yes, we are calling for the upset
There’s something, maybe it’s the postponement, maybe it’s the level of disrespect the Steelers have gotten by the media this week but we are calling for head coach Mike Tomlin to have his team ready to go and they pull off the biggest upset of the playoffs so far.