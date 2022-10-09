Steelers vs Bills: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

No one is giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a shot to pull off the upset over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Pittsburgh is a nearly two-touchdown underdog and has lost three games in a row. But this is the NFL where anything can happen. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is making his first NFL start and hopes to spark the offense. If the Steelers want to pull off the upset, here are the keys to victory.

Shorten the game

If the Steelers want to have a shot at beating the Bills they must shorten the game. Hold onto the football and minimize the number of plays the Bills’ offense runs. To do this, the Steelers have to establish the run. Pittsburgh is worst in the league in time of possession and that won’t do on Sunday against Buffalo.

Make some plays on special teams

Last season, when the Steelers beat the Bills in Buffalo, they did it with a huge special teams play. This time around, the special teams will need to be special again. Wide receiver Steven Sims takes over the return duties hoping to add a spark there.

Contain Josh Allen

Head coach Mike Tomlin is big about emphasizing possession downs and how the defense has struggled to get off the field. This is magnified this week with an athletic quarterback like Josh Allen on the other side. If the Steelers have to concede that wide receiver Stefon Diggs will get his plays so be it but Allen can’t be the guy who goes off, especially on the ground.

