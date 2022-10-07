Steelers vs Bills: 3 big storylines this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers have their backs against the wall and facing their toughest challenge of the season with a road game against the Buffalo Bills. Here are the three big storylines we are following this week.

It's Pickett time

Everyone is excited to see what rookie Kenny Pickett can do with a full week to prepare for his first NFL start. Pickett came in last week after halftime and despite no preparation led the team to two touchdowns and put them in a position to win the game.

All those injuries on defense

The Steelers had six defensive starters on the Thursday practice report so Pittsburgh could be seriously shorthanded. This is in addition to linebacker T.J. Watt who continues to be out. The Steelers have been winless without Watt in the lineup and with the potential injuries, how ugly could it get facing Josh Allen?

What's next for George Pickens?

It didn’t take long for Pickett to figure out that getting the football to fellow rookie George Pickens is a smart move. As exciting as Pickett’s debut is going to be, Pickens is a guy who is going to steal the show with his highlight-reel catches.

