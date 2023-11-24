Steelers vs Bengals: Who wins in Week 12?

It’s Week 12 of the NFL season and the Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto the final spot in the AFC playoffs. The team made a huge move this week in firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada in hopes of jump-starting the offense.

It’s a perfect week for this change. The Steelers are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and they have Jake Browning starting at quarterback in place of the injured Joe Burrow. In the Steelers Wire podcast this week we talked about the timing of the Canada firing and how it lines up with the next five very winnable games.

Will the Steelers get back on track this week with the new-look offense against a banged-up Bengals team? Cast your vote and let us know who you think wins this week.

For us, we are picking the Steelers this week. This team isn’t fixed just by firing Canada but we do expect to see the offense play with a new enthusiasm and energy which will carry them to victory over the Bengals.

Steelers 24, Bengals 17

