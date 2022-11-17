Steelers vs Bengals: Wednesday practice report

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 10 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here is the full participation report for Wednesday’s practice.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) - DNP

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

LB Marcus Allen (Ill) - DNP

Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports

LB Devin Bush (Knee) - DNP

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

G Kevin Dotson (Hip) - DNP

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

OL Trent Scott (Back) - DNP

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DT Ogunjobi (Knee) - DNP

. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

RB Najee Harris (Knee) - FULL

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

LB T.J. Watt (Pec) - FULL

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories