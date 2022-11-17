Steelers vs Bengals: Wednesday practice report
The Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 10 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Here is the full participation report for Wednesday’s practice.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) - DNP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP
LB Marcus Allen (Ill) - DNP
LB Devin Bush (Knee) - DNP
G Kevin Dotson (Hip) - DNP
OL Trent Scott (Back) - DNP
DT Ogunjobi (Knee) - DNP
RB Najee Harris (Knee) - FULL
LB T.J. Watt (Pec) - FULL