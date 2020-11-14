Steelers vs Bengals: How to watch, listen and stream

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Somehow the Steelers remain undefeated but have to take on the pesky Cincinnati Bengals and their super rookie Joe Burrow this week. With Ben Roethlisberger out all week will the offense be able to keep up? This is a game you won’t want to miss.

Game information:

Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0)

Kickoff: Sunday, November 15th, 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Weather: Rainy and windy with temps in the 50s

Broadcast:

Television: FOX

Kenny Albert (play-by-play)

Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

Shannon Spake (sideline)

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

