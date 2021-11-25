Steelers vs Bengals Thursday practice report

The Pittsburgh Steelers went through a walkthrough on Thanksgiving as the team prepares for a must-win game in Cincinnati this weekend. Things are looking up on the injury side of things, keeping in mind this wasn’t a full practice.

Here’s how the injured players were reported by the team:

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin)-Full

G Trai Turner (ankle)-Full

CB Arthur Maulet (illness)-DNP

G J.C. Hassenauer (pec)-DNP

TE Eric Ebron (knee)-DNP

QB Ben Roethlisberger (pec)-Limited

CB Joe Haden (foot)-Limited

LB T.J. Watt (hip/knee)-Limited

The Steelers did get some great news when starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and should be good to go for this week’s game.

