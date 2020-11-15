Steelers vs Bengals takeaways from the first half

Once again we find the Pittsburgh Steelers struggling against a team they should be pulling away from. The Steelers lead 22-7 at halftime but it feels like the Steelers are playing a dangerous game letting the Bengals hang around.

Here are our big first-half takeaways.

The Steelers are still trying to figure out their defense

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

For all the talent on this roster, the Steelers coaches still aren't sure what to do with their sub-package defense. In the first half we saw multiple personnel groupings for their nickle and dime defenses with mixed results. This group just needs to amp up the intensity and pressure in the second half and close this game out.

Eric Ebron and the penalties

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Tight end Eric Ebron was called for his sixth penalty in the season in the first half. This is double the next most penalized Steeler on the team. Ebron has also struggled getting the football in his hands as well.

The offensive line getting roughed up

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The good news for the Steelers offensive line is it seems the Steelers' coaches have already given up on the run game. But honestly, with so many injuries on the defensive front for Cincinnati, Pittsburgh should be controlling the line of scrimmage and they aren't.

Still no pressure by the defense

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers defense seems to be taking it easy on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Pittsburgh has provided nothing in the way of a pass rush the first half and will need to sort this out at halftime before this game turns into a shootout. Two late sacks by linebacker T. J. Watt helps but the team needs to up total pressures in the second half.

Is Ben rusty?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Through one half of football, it seems there is no rust for Ben Roethlisberger after missing a week of practice. If Big Ben's receivers could hold onto the football, Roethlisberger would be playing even better but right now he's the key to this team winning. Roethlisberger has 243 yards passing in the first half with two passing touchdowns.

Chris Boswell is still a Killer B

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After last week's special teams debacle, it is great to see kicker Chris Boswell come out and be perfect on all his tries in the first half.