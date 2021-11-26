Steelers vs Bengals: Will T.J. Watt play vs Cincinnati?

When the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on September 26, the Steelers were minus star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. There’s no denying his lack of pass rush played into the 24-10 loss.

This week the Steelers could once again be without Watt. Watt is currently dealing with a knee and hip injury and has been limited in practice all week. Watt missed last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and his absence was felt in a huge way.

Watt is scheduled to address the media on Friday and the team’s game status report will be out later today. However, it’s likely Watt’s status comes down to the dreaded game-time decision.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us if you think Watt plays this week or will be miss at least one more game.

List