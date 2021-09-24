Steelers vs Bengals: Ranking the 9 most important Pittsburgh players this week

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers square off with the Cincinnati Bengals in their first division game of the season. This isn’t a must-win game by any means but it would be much better to hit the road for a huge game against the Green Bay Packers sitting at 2-1 instead of 1-2. Here are the nine players most important to the Steelers this week.

1-QB Ben Roethlisberger

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is heading into Sunday's game with an injured pec and could be limited. Keeping Roethlisberger upright is a top priority this week but it is going to be Big Ben's job to make some plays and help get this offense moving. If Roethlisberger struggles, it is hard to see the Steelers winning this one.

2-RT Chuks Okorafor

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Speaking of keeping Roethlisberger upright, let's talk about starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor. After last week's debacle, Okorafor gets something of a break this week trying to slow down Cincinnati defensive end Sam Hubbard. This should be a fairly simple task but will go a long way toward knowing if he is the answer at right tackle.

3-LB Jamir Jones

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt was limited at Thursday practice and fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith missed practice on Thursday. Both guys are dealing with groin injuries and if either miss, undrafted rookie Jamir Jones will see a big bump in snaps. If both players miss, Jones goes from training camp hero to starting outside linebacker.

4-NT Isaiah Buggs

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

According to the newest Steelers depth chart, Isaiah Buggs is the man to replace Tyson Alualu at nose tackle. Alualu went on IR this week after suffering a fractured ankle in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. With Stephon Tuitt already out of the lineup the defensive line is basically Cam Heyward and a bunch of guys Let's hope Buggs can separate himself from the pack.

Story continues

5-FB Derek Watt

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Could we finally see the Steelers utilize fullback Derek Watt as a lead blocker for rookie running back Najee Harris this week? Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't rule it out and it could be just the spark the run game needs.

6-WR Chase Claypool

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

It seems highly unlikely that wide receiver Diontae Johnson plays after suffering a knee injury last week. This means the Steelers best deep threat most consistent receiver to stretch the defense now becomes Claypool. The second-year receiver has the potential to be truly elite, so he might as well start showing it this week.

7-TE Pat Freiermuth

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of guys with unlimited potential, let's talk about rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. The most unguardable guy on the roster, Freiermuth is finally starting to get some traction and is absolutely the type of guy Ben Roethlisberger could and should lean on this week.

8-K Chris Boswell

(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

This game is going to be close. There's no way around it. I've said that kicker Chris Boswell is the most consistent scoring threat on the Steelers and I will continue to say it. In a game this close it could definitely come down to the kicker and Boswell could find himself going for a game winner.

9-WR Ray-Ray McCloud

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers didn't beat the Buffalo Bills in Week One because of its offense. Or its defense. It was a huge special teams play that made all the difference. If the Steelers want to beat the Bengals with the roster in disarray, it could take a huge return by wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to do it.

1

1