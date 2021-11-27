Steelers vs. Bengals preview: 7 things to know about Week 12

It’s a rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Those Bengals sit at 6-4 coming off a major win in Las Vegas, while Pittsburgh is just behind them in the AFC North at 5-4-1 after a tie to Detroit and a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Back in Week 3, the Bengals stole a win in Pittsburgh, so the Steelers will be looking to do the same in Cincinnati. Here’s a look at key details to know about the matchup.

Game information

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 28 (1 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 36 degrees

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Last meeting: (Week 3, 2021)

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks for a receiver against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals cruised in Pittsburgh back in Week 3, never really looking back after a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns, two of those going to Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Mixon ran for 90 yards on a 5.0 average. The defense sacked Big Ben four times and picked him off twice.

Steelers QB: Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stands on the sideline as the team plays against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger’s season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve, ending the 37-year-old’s 16th season just two weeks in. Roethlisberger injured the arm late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-26 loss to Seattle. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Big Ben was bad against the Bengals in Week 3, averaging just 5.5 yards over his 58 attempts. But he’s been especially hot over a 4-1 stretch for the Steelers, throwing nine touchdowns with no picks over his last five appearances (he missed the tie against Detroit). He’s not the Big Ben of old and the Bengals can fluster him with pressure, but it won’t be as easy as last time.

Steelers players to watch

T.J. Watt Steelers

(Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

RB Najee Harris: The first-round rookie was the only major threat in Week 3, rushing for 40 yards and gaining 102 yards on 14 catches. He’s up to 685 yards and five scores with 49 catches and two more scores as a receiver.

WR Chase Claypool: He’s only scored once, but he’s averaging 15.5 yards per catch and remains a serious threat.

TE Pat Freiermuth: The second-round rookie has come on in recent weeks, catching four of his five touchdowns over his last four outings.

Edge T.J. Watt: After missing Week 3, Watt will look to make a big difference in the rematch. He’s got a superb 12.5 sacks over eight appearances already.

DL Cam Heyward: One of the most dominant forces in football can still dictate running lanes and apply pressure, putting stress on the interior of lines.

Injuries to know

The Bengals won’t have wideout Auden Tate to rotate in as a fourth guy and situational weapon. Pittsburgh corner Joe Haden is questionable.

Key matchup: Bengals OL vs. T.J. Watt

Cincinnati Bengals tackle Riley Reiff (71) walks to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Cincinnati held Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby without a sack last week, which is almost as impressive as doing the same to Watt. But the Bengals didn’t have to play Watt last time these teams met. If they can contain him on the edge, perhaps by bringing tight ends and/or backs to help the tackle, it could be the difference in the game. Preventing gameplan disruption — and potentially game-changing turnovers — will give Burrow and Joe Mixon enough time to pull away and win.

Key Storyline: Looking for the sweep

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

A week ago, this section focused on the Bengals turning the season around after two straight losses and overcoming a terrible post-bye record. They did. Now it’s about getting a sweep over the Steelers — they haven’t done that since 2009, and otherwise have only done it in 1998 and 1990. They haven’t won three in a row over the Steelers since 1990. This game is bigger than simple playoff positioning.

