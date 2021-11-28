Steelers vs. Bengals preview: 5 things to know about Week 12

The Cincinnati Bengals are going for a sweep. The Pittsburgh Steelers aim to prevent one.

Here’s everything you need to be prepared for this afternoon’s divisional showdown.

Game information

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) @ Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

Kickoff: Sunday, November 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Weather: Temps in the 40s, clear

Broadcast:

National television: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan and Trent Green with Melanie Collins

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

Last meeting: September 26 (Week 3)

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We’d all rather forget about the Bengals 24-10 routing of the Steelers in Week 3. After a touchdown to tight end Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh’s offense failed to get going, and two interceptions by Ben Roethlisberger turned into 14 points for Cincinnati. With linebacker T.J. Watt sidelined by a groin injury, the Steelers 75-game sack streak was snapped, and the defense got very little pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Injury report

Cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) are both OUT. The Bengals are without wide receiver Auden Tate.

Keys to victory

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Pass-rush | When these two teams squared off earlier in the season, the Steelers were minus outside linebackers Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. This week both players are on track to return, which will be the biggest worry for the Bengals offensive line.

Run the ball | Last week, the Steelers pulled back on the run game to the team’s detriment. Pittsburgh had been giving the football to rookie star Najee Harris 20+ times per game in the previous five, and this week the Steelers get back to that. The Bengals held Harris to 40 yards on 14 carries in Week 3.

Minimize Ja’Marr Chase | Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has quickly become one of the most dynamic young receivers in the league and is a walking, talking highlight reel. Pittsburgh’s top cornerback Joe Haden is questionable for this game, so slowing Chase down will be a group effort.

Tackle | The Steelers run defense has to contend with fifth-ranked running back Joe Mixon. He’s averaging 4.2 yards per carry and 3.1 yards after contact. With 43 missed tackles on the season, the defense needs to focus on not letting Mixon get away from them.

Storylines

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Preventing a sweep | The Steelers will need to win today to keep the Bengals from a 2021 season sweep, which would be their first since 2009. After 11 consecutive wins dating back to 2015, Pittsburgh has dropped the last two matchups.

Who wants to play? | Effort has been a real issue and a huge reason why the Steelers couldn’t beat the Chargers on Sunday. Other than Cam Heyward, is there another guy on the defense who actually wants to make some plays?

Must-win | Pittsburgh currently sits at 5-4-1 and outside of the playoff picture. This week’s matchup is the first of back-to-back games against AFC North opponents, and given how tight the division and playoff race is, this game is as close to a must-win as there can be.

