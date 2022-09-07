Steelers vs Bengals: Pittsburgh 6.5-point underdogs in Week 1

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North and dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers twice on the way to the title. Cincinnati has built themselves a legitimate NFL powerhouse meanwhile the Steelers are in a serious rebuild.

These are major factors as to why the smart folks over at Tipico Sportsbook have the Steelers as 6.5-point underdogs on the road in Cincinnati this week. Cincinnati outscored the Steelers 65-20 in two games last season with Pittsburgh being held to 10 points in each game.

Pittsburgh starts the season with a new starting for quarterback for the first time since 2004. Out is Ben Roethlisberger and in is Mitch Trubisky. The former first-round pick has a strong cast of skill players but shaky offensive line play is s huge worry.

Let us know in the comments what you make of these odds? Are you taking the Steelers and 6.5 points or will this game be a blowout like last year’s matchups?

