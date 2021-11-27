Steelers vs Bengals: No news is good news for LB T.J. Watt

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had downgraded cornerback Joe Haden to OUT in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Haden has been dealing with a foot injury.

However, the bigger news might be what the Steelers didn’t say. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt missed last week’s game with a hip and knee injury and had been limited all week. Watt didn’t have an injury designation on the Friday practice report but as we’ve all learned, things can change in the Saturday walkthrough.

Thankfully, however, Watt got through the walkthrough with no setbacks and looks ready to return to action. This is going to be huge against the Bengals since Watt didn’t play against them when Cincinnati beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week Three.

Watt’s impact on the team cannot be understated. This group hasn’t won a game this season when Watt has missed at least one quarter.

