Steelers vs Bengals: LB T.J. watt limited on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing multiple starters from practice on Wednesday. One guy who was on the field, albeit on a limited basis was edge rusher T.J. Watt. The team listed Watt, along with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk as limited on Wednesday. Watt hurt his knee and hip two weeks ago when the Steelers played the Detroit Lions.

Unfortunately, five starters missed the Wednesday practice. This includes cornerback Joe Haden who missed last week’s game with a foot injury. Pittsburgh also saw starting guards J.C. Hassenauer and Trai Turner sitting out on Wednesday.

Starting tight end Eric Ebron is listed as out with a knee injury and Cam Heyward got a veteran’s day off.

Meanwhile, the Bengals seem to be largely healthy on Wednesday. Only wide receiver Auden Tate was listed as out and the only starter on the list, guard Hakeem Adeniji was limited.

List