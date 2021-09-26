Steelers vs Bengals: Keys to victory for Pittsburgh this week

Thanks to a rash of injuries, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need to make serious adjustments to their plan of attack on both sides of the football going against the Cincinnati Bengals this week. Pittsburgh still has plenty of talent and can win this game but other guys must step up.

Here are the Steelers keys to victory this week.

Playmakers on defense must step up

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Being minus outside linebacker T.J. Watt and Ale Highsmith stink. But it doesn't mean the defense can just fold up its tents and blame a poor performance on that. There are too many great players left on this unit not to play well. It's time for defensive tackle Cam Heyward, linebacker Devin Bush and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to step up and fill that void.

Find easy ways to move the football

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Pittsburgh has to continue to try to find ways to manufacture offense and this week they do it without wide receiver Diontae Johnson and with a banged up Ben Roethlisberger. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has plenty of tools to work with and this week needs to tap into them in more creative ways. Find ways to get tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris the football at times to let them be successful. Skill players must work harder than they have so far this season.

Help out Chris Boswell

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

If the Steelers can move the football, kicker Chris Boswell might be its best bet to consistently put points up on the board. The Steelers have to lean on Boswell and the rest of the special teams to make some plays this week.

