Steelers vs. Bengals injury update: RB James Conner OUT

Steelers running back James Conner (quad), who has been limited in practice this week, was downgraded from questionable to out for their matchup in Cincinnati tonight. Conner sustained a quadricep injury in the Buffalo Bills game.

If the Steelers ground game is to get back on track, it’ll be up to Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and rookie Anthony McFarland.

Conner joins guard Kevin Dotson, who Pittsburgh announced on Saturday is out with a shoulder injury.

RB James Conner has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Bengals. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2020

