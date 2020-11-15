Steelers vs Bengals inactives: Pittsburgh only carrying 2 quarterbacks vs Cincinnati

Inactives for the #Steelers today vs. the Bengals: QB Dobbs, RB McFarland, CB Hilton, LB Jayrone Elliott, NT Buggs. — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) November 15, 2020

Inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers are out and Pittsburgh has opted not to carry three quarterbacks this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. There was the thought that with Ben Roethlisberger a little banged up after a week off Pittsburgh may choose to keep Joshua Dobbs in uniform to hedge their bets.

But he is among the inactives which include rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr., cornerback Mike Hilton, linebacker Jayrone Elliott and nose tackle Isaiah Buggs.

Buggs being inactive means the team will finally get Tyson Alualu back in the lineup. There’s also no mention of fullback Derek Watt which could be great news for the run game on a rainy day.

McFarland has missed time this past week with illness but he has not been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. One player who is on the list is tight end Vance McDonald. This means Zach Gentry gets a helmet today and should see action early in two tight-end sets.

Here are the Bengals inactives.

DT Geno Atkins

CB LeShaun Sims

RT Bobby Hart

HB Joe Mixon

G Keaton Sutherland

K Austin Seibert

