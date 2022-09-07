Steelers vs Bengals: Diontae Johnson limited on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers got to work on Wednesday preparing for their first game of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals. You would like to think when a team kicks off the season, health isn’t an issue. But when it comes to the Steelers, you must expect the unexpected.

Starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson was limited in practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury he suffered in the team’s final preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin indicated initially that the injury wasn’t serious and had it been a regular season game, Johnson would have returned. Johnson made it clear on Wednesday when he spoke to the media that he could not have come back and played.

Along with Johnson, linebacker Marcus Allen was also limited on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Allen was in line to be one of the primary backup inside linebackers but the inspired play of rookie Mark Robinson has bumped Allen to third team.

List

6 takeaways from the Steelers first official depth chart

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire