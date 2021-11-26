Steelers vs. Bengals bold predictions for Week 12 AFC North clash

The Cincinnati Bengals did quite a few things in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season that would’ve been considered “bold” if predicted before the game.

Joe Burrow throwing three scores? Bold. Cincinnati winning 24-10 in Pittsburgh? Bold. It goes on and on.

So looking ahead to this weekend, let’s nail down some bold predictions for the Week 12 rematch.

Joe Mixon has career day

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) stands on the sidelines after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Mixon’s getting deadlier as the season goes. He just popped off for 123 yards and two scores in Las Vegas. Back in the win over the Steelers, 90 yards on an average of five yards per carry. These Steelers have allowed 1,000-plus rushing yards over their last seven, so Mixon is about to erupt, especially if Burrow can get them a lead — look for him to flirt with that career-high of 162.

T.J. Watt goes without a sack

T.J. Watt Steelers

Much has been made about the return of Watt this week and how it changes things since he missed the first encounter between these teams. But the Bengals just did a pretty good job on Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby last week, holding him without a sack. If the Bengals can use the running game to attack an exploitable defense in that regard, it can dictate gameflow and limit Watt’s chances for game-changing plays. Cincinnati’s line should also continue to benefit from further consistency now that Hakeem Adeniji starts at right guard.

The Tyler Boyd game

Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This was always the likely course this season was going to take — Ja’Marr Chase makes big splash plays early, defenses adjust to compensate and guys like Boyd dominate the intermediate passing game the rest of the season. Boyd, the Pittsburgh native, scored in the win over the Steelers last time out, but it’s one of just two scores on the season. Last week, though, the adjustments started happening and Boyd had eight catches for 49 yards. Steelers coaches have talked about compensating for Chase now, so look for Boyd to go for 100-plus with at least one score.

Trey Hendrickson grabs two or more

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) forces a fumble by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The poor state of the Pittsburgh line hasn’t seemed to get a ton of attention but it’s something the Bengals can exploit. Hendrickson, quietly, has 9.5 sacks already and is close to breaking a team record thanks to having a sack in six consecutive games. If the Bengals want to carve out a lead early, it might be smart to bring some exotic looks they haven’t put on film yet, freeing up Hendrickson to win one-on-ones en route to multiple sacks.

Season sweep

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83), right, is congratulated by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26

Doesn’t sound that bold? Pittsburgh isn’t that good this year? Look at it this way — the Bengals have swept the Steelers in a season series essentially just once a decade (2009, 1998, 1990) and haven’t won three in a row since 1990. So this is a big deal, bold and — totally within reach.

