Steelers vs Bengals: 5 takeaways from the blowout loss

Sunday was an ugly day for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite knowing the gravity of this week’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers came out flat and got their collective doors blown off. Here are our big takeaways from the game.

Some problems can only be fixed with players

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers figured out really quickly once injuries started happening just how bad the talent is on this roster at the backups. On Sunday, the 1s for the Steelers on both sides of the line just wasn’t as talented as the 1s for the Bengals. Will Pittsburgh look to free agency this week to make corrections? Highly unlikely.

Some problems can only be fixed with heart

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Looking past the reserves who just aren’t up to par, where was the heart in the guys who are supposed to be out there? The last time these two teams played, Tyler Boyd said it looked like the defense gave up late in the game. This time we saw it much earlier.

Pat Freiermuth should have never taken that hit

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Sorry but there was no reason to have Freiermuth or any of the Steelers key skill players on the field late in a blowout loss. Hopefully Freiermuth doesn’t have to spend the week in concussion protocol but after neglecting him in the passing game all day long, looking to him in garbage time got him clocked.

The seasons is far from over

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

With an AFC crowded with .500 teams and mediocrity, the Steelers know they are still in the playoff hunt. The team on the field on Sunday is not a playoff contender but there is enough football left in an AFC that no team wants to dominate.

Can't put this on the coaches

The Steelers’ coaches had a solid plan in place but if there was ever a game to point to as far as execution, this was it. Defenders failed miserably to get off blocks and get to the football, offensive linemen gave up the line of scrimmage and skill players didn’t elevate those around him. But the plan was sound and if the players did their jobs, this game could have been very different.

