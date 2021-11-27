Steelers vs Bengals: 4 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to not only get a little revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals but also win a game vital to staying relevant in the playoff hunt. A loss this week not only puts them well behind in the AFC but could also mark a changing of the guard in the AFC North. Here are the Steelers keys to victory and our prediction for this week’s game.

The return of the pass rush

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

When these two teams squared off earlier in the season, the Steelers were minus outside linebackers Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. This week both players are on track to return and this is will be the biggest worry for the Bengals offensive line.

Run the football when you are supposed to

Last week the Steelers pulled back on the run game to the team’s detriment. Pittsburgh had been giving the football to rookie star Najee Harris 20+ times per game in the previous five and this week the Steelers get back to that. The Bengals held Harris to 40 yards on 14 carries in Week Three.

Minimize the damage of Ja'Marr Chase

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has quickly become one of the most dynamic young receivers in the league and is a walking, talking highlight reel. Pittsburgh’s top cornerback Joe Haden is questionable for this game so slowing Chase down is going to be a group effort.

Tackle, tackle, tackle

I feel like a broken record saying this but if Pittsburgh cannot do it, it has to keep being a point of emphasis. Cincinnati has one of the most underrated running backs in the AFC in Joe Mixon. He is currently fifth in the NFL in rushing and averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Prediction time

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

This is a must-win game for the Steelers. The team is finally getting healthy and has back-to-back AFC North battles. But without this win, the next one doesn’t matter. With this level of urgency, in a game they have no business winning, the Steelers gut it out and get the win. Steelers 24, Bengals 21

