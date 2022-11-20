Steelers vs Bengals: 4 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to sweep the season series with the Cincinnati Bengals, they must play a much better game than they did in Week One. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati are both different teams two months later and this game is going to look very different. Here are the Steelers keys to victory.

Quick pressure on Joe Burrow

After sacking Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seven times in the first meeting, Cincinnati is going to do its best to get the football out of Burrow’s hand quickly. If the Steelers want to keep the pressure on it will mean sticky coverage and quick pressure to throw off Burrow’s timing with his skill players.

Win time of possession

In the first game, Pittsburgh ran 63 plays while the Bengals ran a staggering 100 plays. Pittsburgh only rushed for 75 yards and wide receiver Chase Claypool actually led the team. None of this is acceptable this week. Pittsburgh showed how they can run the ball last week and control the football and they need a repeat this week.

Keep taking shots downfield

The run game’s best friend is a passing offense that forces the safeties to play honest. Rookie wide receiver George Pickens had only one catch for three yards in the first meeting but figures to be a much larger part of the offense this time around.

Don't forget about Joe Mixon

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is coming off his best game of the season. In Week Nine, Mixon rushed for 156 yards on 22 carries and four rushing touchdowns. With all the attention on Burrow and his receivers, the Steelers defense cannot forget just how good Mixon can be if given the opportunity.

