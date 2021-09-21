Steelers vs Bengals: 4 early causes for concern this week

Last week’s game went from a sure thing to a nightmare for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Las Vegas Raiders came out and frankly pushed the Steelers around at Heinz Field and raised plenty of questions about this team after only two games.

This week the Steelers welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Pittsburgh and with all four AFC North teams at 1-1, this first division game is huge for the Steelers. After watching the Steelers struggle against the Raiders, here is what we are worried about this week.

Groin watch

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers are currently dealing with three defensive starters with groin injuries. Linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden were both inactive last week with them and linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury in game. The defense struggled without these three and now with the loss of nose tackle Tyson Alualu, getting them back and healthy is a bigger concern.

Big Ben taking a beating

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Through two games, Ben Roethlisberger has been getting hit far more than a quarterback his age should. I'm sure when he took a pay cut to come back this season he didn't envision running for his life. If the Steelers offensive line can do nothing else, protecting their Hall of Fame quarterback needs to be the top priority.

Giving up on the run game

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

You get the sense the team might be close to shelving a commitment to the run game in favor of a quick fix for the offense. Against the Bengals, I'm not sure this is a good idea and longterm isn't in the best interest of the offense or rookie running back Najee Harris.

Bounce back or fall flat

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

This is a statement game early in the season, especially in the division. The Bengals are no pushovers and might have seen how you attack the Steelers defense and they have the players to do it. Pittsburgh needs to be on high alert this week and it is time for the individuals on offense to take ownership of their play through two games and elevate their games.

1

1